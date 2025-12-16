PORTZAMPARC BNP PARIBAS Maintains Voltalia (VLTAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, PORTZAMPARC BNP PARIBAS maintained coverage of Voltalia (OTCPK:VLTAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.90% Upside

As of March 11, 2024, the average one-year price target for Voltalia is $14.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.67 to a high of $25.14. The average price target represents an increase of 74.90% from its latest reported closing price of $8.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Voltalia is 605MM, an increase of 7.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voltalia. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLTAF is 0.04%, an increase of 46.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.06% to 3,687K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General American Investors holds 1,077K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 536K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLTAF by 6.07% over the last quarter.

IDNA - iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF holds 365K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares , representing an increase of 34.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLTAF by 73.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 324K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLTAF by 25.43% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 192K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLTAF by 2.41% over the last quarter.

