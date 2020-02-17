Portuguese police investigate racist abuse of Porto forward Marega

By Victoria Waldersee

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Portuguese police are investigating a case of racist abuse involving FC Porto's Malian forward Moussa Marega in a match against Vitoria Guimaraes, after political and sporting authorities condemned the incident.

After scoring what turned out to be the winning goal, Marega stormed off the pitch in the 71st minute of Sunday's Liga match after apparently enduring racist abuse from supporters of the opposing team that started during the pre-match warm-up.

State news agency Lusa cited police as saying they were trying to identify those responsible to refer them to the judicial and administrative authorities. Racist behaviour is a crime punishable by up to five years in jail. It also implies administrative fines of up to 10,000 euros ($10,800).

Figures across politics and sport reacted to the incident, with Prime Minister Antonio Costa declaring "total solidarity with Marega" on Twitter.

"I hope authorities will stop this from ever happening again," he told reporters.

President of the Portuguese Football Federation Fernando Gomes and head of the Portuguese Football League Pedro Proenca both promised action.

"I will do everything to ensure these fans who do not respect football are kept well out of stadiums," Gomes said.

FIFA and UEFA rules state that in the event of racist abuse, referees must stop a match to issue a warning, briefly suspend it if the abuse continues, and as a last resort, end the game.

None of these measures were taken by referee Luis Godinho. In a post on Instagram, Marega hit out both at the abusers and at the referee for not defending him.

The president of Vitoria Guimaraes, Miguel Pinto Lisboa, said he "did not notice any racist insults, I only noticed a provocative attitude by an athlete towards the benches."

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Hugh Lawson)

