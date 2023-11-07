News & Insights

Portuguese minister named as suspect in lithium, hydrogen investigation

November 07, 2023 — 07:16 am EST

Written by Catarina Demony for Reuters ->

LISBON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Portuguese prosecutors named on Tuesday Infrastructure Minister Joao Galamba as a formal suspect in an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities involving lithium and hydrogen projects, the prosecutor general's office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

((catarina.demony@thomsonreuters.com; +351 915 616 444 (Twitter: @CatarinaDemony);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.