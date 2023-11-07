Portuguese minister named as suspect in lithium, hydrogen investigation

LISBON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Portuguese prosecutors named on Tuesday Infrastructure Minister Joao Galamba as a formal suspect in an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities involving lithium and hydrogen projects, the prosecutor general's office said in a statement.

