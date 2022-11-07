US Markets
BKESF

Portuguese lender Novo Banco almost triples nine-month net profit

Credit: REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

November 07, 2022 — 06:09 am EST

Written by Sergio Goncalves for Reuters ->

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Portuguese lender Novo Banco's nine-month net profit almost tripled from a year earlier, it said on Monday, citing improved commission income, capital market gains and a steep drop in impairments and provisions.

The bank, which emerged from the ruins of collapsed Banco Espirito Santo in 2014, netted 428 million euros ($427 million) in the nine month's to Sept. 30, up from 154 million euros a year earlier.

Novo Banco, 75% owned by U.S. private equity firm Lone Star and 25% by Portugal's Resolution Fund, said its pretax return on tangible equity (ROTE) rose to 12.4% in September from 11% in June.

It said in a statement the results showed sustainable growth and "ability to generate revenue and capital despite the uncertain macro (economic) background" and high inflation.

Although nine-month net interest income (NII), or earnings on loans minus funding costs, fell 5.6% due to the higher funding cost of senior debt issuance and other factors, NII increased by 2.5% between July and September from the previous three months, benefiting from rate hikes by the European Central Bank.

After a major clean-up of its balance sheet, impairments and provisions fell by 86% to 22.5 million euros, while non-performing loans fell to 1.75 billion euros, or 5% of total credit, in September from 2.2 billion a year ago

Fees and commissions rose 3.8% to 215.7 million euros in the nine months, while capital markets results increased 34.5% to 68.2 million euros.

Novo Banco's fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 solvency ratio improved to 12.1% in September, 90 basis points higher than in June.

($1 = 1.0016 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves Editing by Andrei Khalip and Mark Potter)

((sergio.goncalves@thomsonreuters.com; +351213509204; Reuters Messaging: sergio.goncalves.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKESF

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter