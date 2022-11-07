Portuguese lender Novo Banco almost triples nine-month net profit

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Portuguese lender Novo Banco's nine-month net profit almost tripled from a year earlier, it said on Monday, citing improved commission income, capital market gains and a steep drop in impairments and provisions.

The bank, which emerged from the ruins of collapsed Banco Espirito Santo in 2014, netted 428 million euros ($427 million) in the nine month's to Sept. 30, up from 154 million euros a year earlier.

Novo Banco, 75% owned by U.S. private equity firm Lone Star and 25% by Portugal's Resolution Fund, said its pretax return on tangible equity (ROTE) rose to 12.4% in September from 11% in June.

It said in a statement the results showed sustainable growth and "ability to generate revenue and capital despite the uncertain macro (economic) background" and high inflation.

Although nine-month net interest income (NII), or earnings on loans minus funding costs, fell 5.6% due to the higher funding cost of senior debt issuance and other factors, NII increased by 2.5% between July and September from the previous three months, benefiting from rate hikes by the European Central Bank.

After a major clean-up of its balance sheet, impairments and provisions fell by 86% to 22.5 million euros, while non-performing loans fell to 1.75 billion euros, or 5% of total credit, in September from 2.2 billion a year ago

Fees and commissions rose 3.8% to 215.7 million euros in the nine months, while capital markets results increased 34.5% to 68.2 million euros.

Novo Banco's fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 solvency ratio improved to 12.1% in September, 90 basis points higher than in June.

