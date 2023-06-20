Portuguese group Semapa buys bike frame maker Triangle's for $195 mln

LISBON, June 20 (Reuters) - Portuguese conglomerate Semapa SEM.LS has bought electric bike frame manufacturer Triangle's Cycling Equipments for 178.7 million euros ($195.2 million), part of its move into businesses geared towards decarbonisation, it said on Tuesday.

Semapa controls the pulp and paper producer Navigator NVGR.LS, owns cement maker Secil, and also has businesses in the environmental and hydrogen sectors.

Triangle's, which started producing aluminium frames for electric bicycles through a robotic welding process in 2017, posted sales of 36.7 million euros in 2022.

The company exported almost all its production last year. Given its location in Portugal, Triangle's has much lower logistics costs than its Asian competitors, it said.

Semapa said in a statement that it is seeking to speed up Triangle's growth and will invest in increasing capacity and technological development.

The acquisition shows "a commitment to sectors of the future, combining decarbonisation and sustainability goals with growth prospects", Semapa CEO Ricardo Pires said.

In addition to the 178.7 million euro headline value of the acquisition, there may be an additional amount paid by 2027 depending on the Triangle's performance and other conditions, Semapa said.

Portugal in 2019 dethroned Italy to become Europe's biggest bicycle manufacturer. The country exports about 90% of the bicycles it produces, with key markets in Germany, France and Italy.

($1 = 0.9153 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Inti Landauro and Jan Harvey)

