Portugal's third-quarter GDP growth confirmed at 0.4% vs Q2

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Portugal's economy grew 0.4% in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) said on Wednesday confirming its flash estimate.

The economy also grew 4.9% in the period from a year earlier, INE's second reading showed, also in line with its initial estimate.

