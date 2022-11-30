Portugal's third-quarter GDP growth confirmed at 0.4% vs Q2

November 30, 2022 — 06:00 am EST

Written by Joao Manuel Mauricio for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Portugal's economy grew 0.4% in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) said on Wednesday confirming its flash estimate.

The economy also grew 4.9% in the period from a year earlier, INE's second reading showed, also in line with its initial estimate.

