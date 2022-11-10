Portugal's Sonae Q3 net profit falls on record energy, transport costs

November 10, 2022 — 03:30 am EST

Written by Sergio Goncalves for Reuters ->

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sonae YSO.LS, which owns Portugal's largest food retailer, said on Thursday third-quarter net profit fell 4.2%, despite a solid increase in sales, as record energy and transport costs dented its margins.

With businesses ranging from food retail to telecoms, Sonae earned 92 million euros ($92.13 million) from July to September, down from 96 million a year earlier.

Net income at its food retail unit Sonae MC, which runs about 300 hypermarkets and large supermarkets, dropped 41% to 61 million euros in the quarter, even though sales rose 16%, as it focused on keeping prices low to mitigate the impact of inflation on families, it said in a statement.

Consolidated sales rose 15% to 2.04 billion euros in the third quarter.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 5.4% to 224 million euros in the quarter, and the EBITDA margin fell by 2.4 percentage points to 11%.

"Profit margins were naturally depressed, driven by record energy and transport costs, higher supplier prices and by customer migration movements to low-end and low-price products,"

said Chief Executive Claudia Azevedo.

"Nevertheless, consolidated results showed a strong level of resilience, and we continue to have a very solid financial position."

Net debt increased year-on-year by 164 million euros to 1 billion euros by September and the company said it had more than 1 billion euros in cash and unused credit facilities in its vaults. It is fully financed until early 2024 at a cost of about 1%.

Portuguese rival Jeronimo Martins JMT.LS reported an increase of 14% in third-quarter net profit two weeks ago.

($1=0.9986 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Inti Landauro and Clarence Fernandez)

((sergio.goncalves@thomsonreuters.com; +351213509204; Reuters Messaging: sergio.goncalves.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.