Portugal's Sonae buoyed by one-off gains despite retail margin squeeze

March 16, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Sergio Goncalves for Reuters ->

LISBON, March 16 (Reuters) - Sonae YSO.LS, owner Portugal's largest food retailer, on Thursday reported a 21% jump in fourth-quarter net profit as one-off capital gains more than offset the impact of high inflation and energy costs on its supermarkets business.

The conglomerate, which has businesses in sectors from retail to telecoms, made net profit of 132 million euros ($139.74 million) in the three months to Dec. 31 after booking 142 million euros in one-off capital gains, mainly from asset sales.

The squeeze on margins from soaring inflation and energy costs meant that net income at Sonae MC, which runs about 300 hypermarkets and supermarkets, fell 16% to 56 million euros despite a 14% increase in sales to 1.68 billion euros.

Food prices rose 19.5% in the quarter, Sonae said.

"To avoid a greater burden on family budgets, our retail businesses bore part of the inflationary pressure at the expense of their own profitability," Chief Executive Claudia Azevedo said in a statement.

Underlying consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4.9% to 195 million euros in the quarter. However, the underlying EBITDA margin - a key measure of profitability - fell to 8.7% from 9.3% a year earlier.

