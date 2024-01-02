News & Insights

RENE

Portugal's renewable energy production hit new record in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/PEDRO NUNES

January 02, 2024 — 09:48 am EST

Written by Catarina Demony for Reuters ->

LISBON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Renewable power sources supplied 61% of Portugal's electricity in 2023, up from 49% a year earlier, hitting a new record thanks to periods of heavy rains, strong winds and good doses of sunshine, grid operator REN said on Tuesday.

The country aims to generate 85% of its annual electricity from renewable sources by 2030 but it already has one of the highest ratios in Europe.

European nations are increasingly betting on renewable energy, especially after gas prices hit record highs following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which was Europe's top gas supplier.

Last year, wind energy accounted for a quarter of all electricity usage in the southern European nation, while hydropower made up 23%, solar 7% and biomass 6%, according to REN.

In the natural gas market, consumption dropped 21% from 2022, with 95% of the volumes entering the country via its deepwater port of Sines and the remaining 5% received through the interconnection with neighbouring Spain.

Last month, more than 100 countries at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai agreed to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 but they are set to face several challenges, from a labour shortage to high costs of implementing projects.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((catarina.demony@thomsonreuters.com; +351 915 616 444 (Twitter: @CatarinaDemony);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RENE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.