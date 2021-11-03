Portugal's president to dissolve parliament

LISBON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's consultative body, the Council fo State, approved on Wednesday the president's proposal to dissolve parliament after it rejected the 2022 budget bill last week, his office said in a statement.

It did not say when a snap election is due to take place.

(Reporting by Lisbon bureau; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

