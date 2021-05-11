Portugal's NOS posts 30.5 million-euro profit despite lockdown

Portuguese telecoms company NOS on Tuesday posted a net profit of 30.5 million euros ($37.10 million) in the first three months of the year despite taking a massive hit from the closure of its cinemas due to a lockdown imposed in mid-January.

NOS, whose businesses also include cable television, reported a loss of 10.4 million euros during the same period in 2020 as a lockdown put in place on March 18 kept movie lovers away from the big screens.

While consolidated revenue fell over 2.3% to 337.4 million euros in the first quarter from a year ago, revenue from its core telecommunications business increased 0.8% to 335.7 million euros, NOS said in a statement.

NOS's revenue from cinemas dropped 55.4% to 9.7 million euros as it sold only around 16,000 movie tickets compared with the 1.5 million tickets it sold a year ago.

"During yet another period of lockdown, our workers were able to deliver robust results, which translated into a strong growth in our telecommunications services," Chief Executive Officer Miguel Almeida said.

NOS added 145,000 new mobile telecoms customers from a year ago, to a total of 4.99 million at the end of March, and its revenue-generating units - either individuals or businesses - rose by around 2.1% to 9.9 million.

The company's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) contracted 0.4% to 152.2 million euros.

Still, on a positive note, EBITDA of its telecommunications segment increased 1.2% to 143.5 million euros and the EBITDA margin improved 0.2 percentage point to 42.8%.

NOS's capex, excluding leasing contracts, increased 8.7% to 96 million euros over the first-quarter period while net debt fell 26.4% to 783.4 million euros.

