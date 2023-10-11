Portugal's new surplus fund to buy Portuguese bonds initially

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Portugal is setting up a new fund with its 2023 budget surplus that will initially be used to buy Portuguese bonds before channelling the money into structural public investments, which are its prime purpose, a finance ministry spokesperson said.

In its draft 2024 budget unveiled on Tuesday, the government said the fund would help "compensate for future variations in EU financing" when Portugal stops receiving 22.2 billion euros of post-pandemic-recovery funds from Brussels in 2026.

The budget foresees the initial allocation of around 2.1 billion euros ($2.23 billion), corresponding to the budget surplus of 0.8% of GDP projected by the government this year, in the fund that should kick off at the beginning of 2024.

The ministry spokesperson said that the new fund will not be a sovereign wealth fund as its investment portfolio will not aim to invest in assets seeking rapid profitability, and would buy Portuguese government bonds during the initial phase.

When it needs to make additional structural public investments in infrastructure or energy for examples, Portugal will sell the bonds without having to issue new debt, the spokesperson said.

He added that in the future, this fund should have other sources of financing in addition to possible budget surpluses, such as revenue from public concessions including motorways.

This year's projected surplus will be Portugal's second since 2019 and compares with a deficit of 0.4% last year.

Portugal projects a surplus of 0.2% of GDP in 2024 and sees the public debt ratio next year at 98.9% of GDP, down from this year's 103%, which would be the first time it has dropped below the 100% mark since 2009.

($1 = 0.9416 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Rod Nickel)

