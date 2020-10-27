Banking

Portugal's Navigator third quarter profit falls 41% as pandemic hits demand

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Portugal's pulp and paper producer Navigator on Tuesday announced a 40.7% drop in net profit in the third quarter to 31.2 million euros amid the tumble in global demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

LISBON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Portugal's pulp and paper producer Navigator NVGR.LS on Tuesday announced a 40.7% drop in net profit in the third quarter to 31.2 million euros amid the tumble in global demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Navigator, which sells over 80% of its production in 130 countries outside Portugal on five continents, saw total sales fall 17.1% to 348.4 million euros between July and September this year.

In the third quarter of 2020, EBITDA - earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation - fell 24.6% to 70.4 million euros.

(By Sergio Goncalves, Editing by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((sergio.goncalves@thomsonreuters.com; +351213509204; Reuters Messaging: sergio.goncalves.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Changing E-Commerce Landscape

    e-Commerce Consultant James Thomson joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the changing e-commerce landscape, what consumers should prepare for as we head into shopping season and why you shouldn’t do last minute shipping.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular