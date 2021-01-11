World Markets

Portugal's Moto-Engil to build Nigeria-Niger rail line - minister

Contributor
Alexis Akwagyiram Reuters
Published

Portugal's largest builder Mota-Engil has won the contract to build a railway line between Nigeria and neighbouring Niger, Nigeria's Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi said on Monday.

Adds detail

LAGOS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest builder Mota-Engil MOTA.LShas won the contract to build a railway line between Nigeria and neighbouring Niger, Nigeria's Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi said on Monday.

The contract, which will link the northern Nigerian city of Kano with Niger's Maradi, is expected to be worth nearly $2 billion, according to a budget approved by Nigeria's Federal Executive Council last year.

"Today, we signed the contract documents for the commencement of the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse railway project," Amaechi wrote in a tweet.

Mota-Engil had also agreed to build a university as part of the agreement, he added.

The scheme is part of a government plan to build rail networks across Nigeria to address the poor transport infrastructure that has stymied economic growth for decades.

Nigeria's government, under President Muhammadu Buhari, has sought to rebuild the impoverished north of the country, parts of which have been ravaged for the past decade by Islamist insurgents.

A separate project seeks to connect the Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos and Kano.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((joe.bavier@thomsonreuters.com; +27 664877766; Reuters Messaging: joe.bavier.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular