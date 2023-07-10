News & Insights

World Markets

Portugal's Mota-Engil signs 840 million-euro Nigeria rail contract

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 10, 2023 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo for Reuters ->

ABUJA, July 10 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest builder Mota-Engil has signed an 840 million-euro ($920.05 million) contract to supply and finance railway rolling stock in Nigeria, strengthening its order book in Africa, the company said on Monday.

The contract is part of a $2 billion rail construction project connecting Nigeria and neighbouring Niger in the north, Mota-Engil MOTA.LS said in a statement.

"The contract reinforces the commitment of the Nigerian government to improve the regional connectivity and the economic development in the north of the country, and strengthens the capacity of Mota-Engil Group to support that development effort in this region of Africa," the company said.

A consortium led by Mota-Engil, and two Chinese ventures, were short-listed by Nigeria's Lagos state for a $2.5 billion bridge in November.

Nigeria's government, under former President Muhammadu Buhari, has sought to rebuild the impoverished north of the country, parts of which have been ravaged for the past decade by Islamist insurgents.

The project is part of a government plan to build rail networks across Nigeria to address the poor transport infrastructure that has stymied economic growth for decades.

Nigeria's ministry of transportation didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

($1 = 0.9131 euros)

($1 = 0.9130 euros)

(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Elisha.Bala-Gbogbo@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: elisha.bala-gbgobo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.