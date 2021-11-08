Portugal's Mota Engil expects revenue to reach 3.8 bln euros in 2026

LISBON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest construction company Mota Engil MOTA.LS said on Monday it expects its annual revenue will have risen to 3.8 billion euros ($4.39 billion) by 2026, boosted by growth in its environmental unit, concessions and industrial engineering.

Mota-Engil, which has operations in 24 countries across Europe, Africa and Latin America, forecast it would reach a profit of 150 million euros in 2026, compared to a 20 million euro loss in 2020, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19.

In 2020, its total revenue was 2.4 billion euros.

Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are seen increasing at a compound average annual rate (CAGR) of 10% over the next five years to 670 million euros in 2026, it said.

Under its 2022-26 business plan, Mota Engil predicts its consolidated EBITDA margin will grow to 18% compared to 16% last year.

Mota Engil said it was betting on the concentration of resources in its bigger markets to achieve "higher" levels of profitability.

It also wants to grow its environmental business, infrastructure concessions and industrial services.

Mota Engil said it would particularly concentrate on the environmental unit - which includes waste management, waste-to-energy production and urban cleaning - with an ambition of 30% growth over the five-year period, raising the business' EBITDA margin from 24% to 30% in 2026.

The company also said it aimed to reduce net debt to less than two times EBITDA, compared to 3.3 times in 2020.

Mota Engil is 40% owned by the Mota family and 32.41% by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC).

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Catarina Demony, Kirsten Donovan)

((sergio.goncalves@thomsonreuters.com; +351213509204; Reuters Messaging: sergio.goncalves.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.