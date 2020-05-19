Portugal's Millennium bcp profit slumps 77% on coronavirus provisions

Portuguese lender Millennium bcp reported a 77% decline in first-quarter net profit to 35.3 million euros ($38.6 million) on Tuesday due to provisions put in place to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus.

May 19 (Reuters) - Banco Comercial Português, S.A. BCP.LS:

SAYS Q1 NET PROFIT 35.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 153.8 MILLION EUROS REPORTED YEAR AGO

SAYS Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 385.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 362.7 MILLION EUROS REPORTED YEAR AGO

SAYS CET 1 RATIO 'FULLY IMPLEMENTED' 12.0% AT END-MARCH VERSUS 12.2% AT END-DEC.

SAYS RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY (ROE) AT END-MARCH 2.4%

