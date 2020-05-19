Portugal's Millennium bcp profit slumps 77% on coronavirus provisions

May 19 (Reuters) - Banco Comercial Português, S.A. BCP.LS:
SAYS Q1 NET PROFIT 35.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 153.8 MILLION EUROS REPORTED YEAR AGO
SAYS Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 385.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 362.7 MILLION EUROS REPORTED YEAR AGO
SAYS CET 1 RATIO 'FULLY IMPLEMENTED' 12.0% AT END-MARCH VERSUS 12.2% AT END-DEC.
SAYS RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY (ROE) AT END-MARCH 2.4%
Source text: https://bit.ly/2WIWAX5
Further company coverage: BCP.LS
(Gdansk Newsroom)
((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 778 51 10;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.