Portugal's Millennium bcp CEO says earnings are best since 2007

Adds quotes, details

LISBON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed lender, Millennium bcp, posted on Thursday what its CEO called "the bank's best results in 12 years", with a steep 12.4% rise in 2019 pre-tax profit as its net interest income rose almost 9% and it gained more clients.

Still, net profit edged up just 0.3% to 302 million euros ($326 million) as it paid more tax.

The bank also slashed its exposure to bad loans and other non-performing assets by a quarter to 4.2 billion euros, while its CET1 solvency ratio edged higher to 12.2% from 12% at the end of 2018.

"It's an absolutely positive result in a very challenging environment," CEO Miguel Maya told a news conference, referring mainly to ultra-low interest rates in the euro zone.

"2019 was an adverse year for the financial sector ... we've all seen the evolution of monetary policy, the whole topic of trade wars, Brexit and economic slowdown," he said.

Millennium bcp's net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose to 1.55 billion euros, while pre-tax profit jumped to 627 million euros.

Core revenue, or NII plus fees and commissions charged by the lender, rose about 7% to 2.25 billion euros, the bank said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9258 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Victoria Waldersee, writing by Andrei Khalip; editing by David Evans)

((andrei.khalip@thomsonreuters.com; (351) 213-509-209; Reuters Messaging: andrei.khalip.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.