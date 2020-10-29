Portugal's Millennium bcp 9-month profit drops 46% as provisions soar

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp reported on Thursday a 46% drop in its 9-month net profit to 146.3 million euros ($173 million), dragged down by higher provisions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adds core income, provisions

LISBON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp BCP.LS reported on Thursday a 46% drop in its 9-month net profit to 146.3 million euros ($173 million), dragged down by higher provisions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, its net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was little changed at 1.15 billion euros from a year ago, the bank said in a statement.

On a positive note, its core net income - NII plus net fees minus operating costs - grew 1% to 835.2 million euros.

But loan provisions increased 25% to 374.2 million euros in January-September 2020 from a year ago, while other provisions and impairments skyrocketed 126% to 176.4 million euros, the lender said.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(By Sergio Goncalves, Editing by Victoria Waldersee and Andrei Khalip)

((sergio.goncalves@thomsonreuters.com; +351213509204; Reuters Messaging: sergio.goncalves.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More