Portugal's Millennium bcp 9-month profit drops 46% as provisions soar

Adds core income, provisions

LISBON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp BCP.LS reported on Thursday a 46% drop in its 9-month net profit to 146.3 million euros ($173 million), dragged down by higher provisions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, its net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was little changed at 1.15 billion euros from a year ago, the bank said in a statement.

On a positive note, its core net income - NII plus net fees minus operating costs - grew 1% to 835.2 million euros.

But loan provisions increased 25% to 374.2 million euros in January-September 2020 from a year ago, while other provisions and impairments skyrocketed 126% to 176.4 million euros, the lender said.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(By Sergio Goncalves, Editing by Victoria Waldersee and Andrei Khalip)

((sergio.goncalves@thomsonreuters.com; +351213509204; Reuters Messaging: sergio.goncalves.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.