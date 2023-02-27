Portugal's Millennium bcp 2022 profit jumps 50%

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp BCP.LS, posted on Monday a 50.3% jump in 2022 consolidated net profit, with interest rate hikes boosting the group's core income, despite heavy losses at its Polish subsidiary.

The bank netted 207.5 million euros ($219.9 million) last year, up from 138 million euros in 2021. Profit in its domestic business more than doubled to 353.6 million euros.

Its Polish subsidiary, Bank MillenniumMILP.WA, said last month it reduced losses by 26% to 217 million euros in 2022, despite 525.6 million euros of costs related to legal risks over its portfolio of foreign currency mortgage loans.

"We are not afraid of the risks and what I've seen, quarter after quarter, is that Poland is an interesting market, the business has evolved very positively," chief executive Miguel Maya told a news conference.

He said that, given the current uncertainty as a result of the war in Ukraine, legal risks in Poland and a much more fragmented world, "the priority is to strengthen capital ratios."

"It is what we are doing," he said, pointing out that the common equity Tier 1 ratio - 'fully implemented' - improved to 12.5% in December 2022, up from 11.7% a year earlier and "clearly above regulatory requirements."

After years of record low rates putting pressure on lenders' financial margins, Millennium bcp benefited in 2022 from interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank and the Polish central bank to control inflation.

Millennium bcp's consolidated net interest income, or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 35.3% to 2.15 billion euros in 2022. Its fees and commissions grew 6.1% to 771.9 million euros.

Its recurring core income grew by 44.4% to 1.86 billion euros, while its recurring operating costs increased only 3% to around 1 billion euros.

The bank also reduced total non-performing exposures by 19.4% to 2.22 billion euros in 2022 from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9438 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves Editing by Mark Potter)

