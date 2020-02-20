Portugal's Millennium bcp 2019 net profit flat, pre-tax income up 12%

Sergio Goncalves Reuters
Victoria Waldersee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, posted on Thursday a steep 12.4% rise in 2019 pre-tax profit as its net interest income rose almost 9%, although net profit was little changed at 302 million euros ($326 million) as it paid more tax.

Millennium bcp's net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose to 1.55 billion euros, while pre-tax profit jumped to 627 million euros.

Core revenues, or NII plus fees and commissions charged by the lender, rose about 7% to 2.25 billion euros, the bank said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9258 euros)

