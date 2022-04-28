US Markets

Portugal's Jeronimo Martins' quarterly profit jumps 52%, outlook uncertain

Contributor
Patrícia Rua Reuters
Published

Portugal's No. 2 retailer Jeronimo Martins on Thursday posted a 52% jump in first-quarter net income as its key market Poland led a rise in sales, but warned of uncertainty ahead due to the conflict in Ukraine, inflation and other factors.

LISBON, April 28 (Reuters) - Portugal's No. 2 retailer Jeronimo Martins JMT.LS on Thursday posted a 52% jump in first-quarter net income as its key market Poland led a rise in sales, but warned of uncertainty ahead due to the conflict in Ukraine, inflation and other factors.

The company booked a net profit of 88 million euros ($92.35 million) between January and March, up from 58 million euros a year earlier, when it was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and also included the Easter holiday season.

"Significant uncertainty prevails, linked to the developments of the war in Ukraine and the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic", chief executive Pedro Soares dos Santos said in a statement.

Consolidated sales in the first three months of the year rose 15.2% to 5.5 billion euros, driven by its market-leading Polish retail chain Biedronka, whose sales increased 13.4% to 3.8 billion euros.

In Portugal, sales at the Pingo Doce supermarket chain rose 6% to 985 million euros.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 15.5% to 372 million euros in the quarter.

($1 = 0.9529 euros)

(Reporting by Patrícia Rua; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

((patricia.rua@thomsonreuters.com; +351 21 123 2775; Reuters Messaging: patricia.rua.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular