Portugal's Galp quarterly profit up 62% on refining margins

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 05, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Sergio Goncalves for Reuters ->

LISBON, May 5 (Reuters) - Portuguese oil and gas company Galp Energia GALP.LS reported on Friday a 62% increase in adjusted first-quarter profit as refining margins nearly tripled from a year ago, despite a drop in crude production and lower oil prices.

It netted 250 million euros ($276 million), still below the 294 million euros expected on average by 21 analysts polled by the company, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which slipped 1% to 864 million euros, were in line with predictions.

Galp said in a statement the EBITDA drop reflected the sale of Angolan upstream assets, a less favourable oil price environment, as well as a negative contribution from Coral Sul field in Brazil.

