Portugal's Galp quarterly profit up 62% on refining margins

LISBON, May 5 (Reuters) - Portuguese oil and gas company Galp Energia GALP.LS reported on Friday a 62% increase in adjusted first-quarter profit as refining margins nearly tripled from a year ago, despite a drop in crude production and lower oil prices.

It netted 250 million euros ($276 million), still below the 294 million euros expected on average by 21 analysts polled by the company, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which slipped 1% to 864 million euros, were in line with predictions.

Galp said in a statement the EBITDA drop reflected the sale of Angolan upstream assets, a less favourable oil price environment, as well as a negative contribution from Coral Sul field in Brazil.

($1 = 0.9058 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andri Khalip)

((sergio.goncalves@thomsonreuters.com; +351213509204; Reuters Messaging: sergio.goncalves.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.