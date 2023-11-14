Portugal's Galp hires BNPP to sell stake in Spanish solar power assets - Expansion

MADRID, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Portuguese oil company Galp GALP.LS has hired investment bank BNP Paribas BNPP.PA to sell a stake of up to 49% in a portfolio of photovoltaic power plants in Spain, newspaper Expansion reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified market sources.

The plants, with a total capacity of 1,600 megawatts, are already operating and are valued at about 1.6 billion euros ($1.71 billion), the newspaper said.

Spain's ambitious plan to develop green energy capacity has attracted numerous local and foreign investors and many local companies are selling advanced projects to raise cash to invest in new ones.

A spokesperson for Galp declined to comment and BNP Paribas's Spanish unit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.9341 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

