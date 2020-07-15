Portugal's EDP to raise 1 bln euros to buy Spanish firm Viesgo

LISBON, July 15 (Reuters) - Portugal's biggest utility EDP has agreed to buy Spanish regional utility Viesgo from Macquarie for a net equity investment of 900 million euros and is preparing a rights issue worth over 1 billion euros to finance the deal, EDP said in a statement on Wednesday.

The firm added it expected to close the deal by the end of the year. The acquisition was earlier reported by daily newspaper Expresso, which said the deal had been discussed by the company's largest shareholders.

($1 = 0.8767 euros)

(Reporting by Catarina Demony and Sergio Goncalves, Editing by Andrei Khalip)

