Portugal's EDP to raise 1 bln euros to buy Spanish firm Viesgo

Contributors
Catarina Demony Reuters
Sergio Goncalves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELOY ALONSO

Portugal's biggest utility EDP has agreed to buy Spanish regional utility Viesgo from Macquarie for a net equity investment of 900 million euros and is preparing a rights issue worth over 1 billion euros to finance the deal, EDP said in a statement on Wednesday.

LISBON, July 15 (Reuters) - Portugal's biggest utility EDP has agreed to buy Spanish regional utility Viesgo from Macquarie for a net equity investment of 900 million euros and is preparing a rights issue worth over 1 billion euros to finance the deal, EDP said in a statement on Wednesday.

The firm added it expected to close the deal by the end of the year. The acquisition was earlier reported by daily newspaper Expresso, which said the deal had been discussed by the company's largest shareholders.

($1 = 0.8767 euros)

(Reporting by Catarina Demony and Sergio Goncalves, Editing by Andrei Khalip)

((catarina.demony@thomsonreuters.com; 00351213509216;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More