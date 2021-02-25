US Markets

Portugal's EDP spurs green push with 24 bln euro investment plan

Contributor
Sergio Goncalves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RAFAEL MARCHANTE

EDP, Portugal's largest utility, on Thursday announced plans to invest an unprecedented 24 billion euros ($29.27 billion) over five years mostly in renewable power plants and grids in the United States and Europe.

LISBON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - EDP EDP.LS, Portugal's largest utility, on Thursday announced plans to invest an unprecedented 24 billion euros ($29.27 billion) over five years mostly in renewable power plants and grids in the United States and Europe.

It expects its "ambitious growth" plans in renewable energy to raise its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 4.7 billion euros in 2025 from 3.95 billion euros in 2020, EDP said.

It will increase annual investment to about 4.8 billion euros from to 2.95 billion last year.

EDP said it wants to abandon coal-fired power generation by 2025 and "be completely green" by 2030, reaching carbon neutrality 20 years earlier than its previous goal.

($1 = 0.8199 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)

((sergio.goncalves@thomsonreuters.com; +351213509204; Reuters Messaging: sergio.goncalves.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More