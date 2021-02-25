Portugal's EDP spurs green push with 24 bln euro investment plan

LISBON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - EDP EDP.LS, Portugal's largest utility, on Thursday announced plans to invest an unprecedented 24 billion euros ($29.27 billion) over five years mostly in renewable power plants and grids in the United States and Europe.

It expects its "ambitious growth" plans in renewable energy to raise its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 4.7 billion euros in 2025 from 3.95 billion euros in 2020, EDP said.

It will increase annual investment to about 4.8 billion euros from to 2.95 billion last year.

EDP said it wants to abandon coal-fired power generation by 2025 and "be completely green" by 2030, reaching carbon neutrality 20 years earlier than its previous goal.

