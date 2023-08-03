Portugal's EDP set to invest $500 mln in Brazil solar energy sector by 2026

By Leticia Fucuchima

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Portuguese power company EDP EDP.LS said on Thursday it plans to invest 2.3 billion reais ($477.99 million) in solar energy plants in Brazil by 2026, as it tries to increase its portfolio of renewable projects.

The company will invest in distributed solar energy generation plants to reach a total capacity of 530 megawatts-peak (MWp) in Brazil, it said, focusing on "remote shared generation" in which a single solar project of up to 3 MW serves multiple customers.

Distributed generation has been driving the growth of solar energy in Brazil, having surpassed 20 gigawatts of power this year.

EDP currently controls solar farms in nine Brazilian states, it said, adding that it would build 50 new plants in the country this year, nearly tripling its existing installed capacity to 260 MWp.

The investment in Brazil comes on the back of EDP's global effort to increase its share in solar projects designed for household and business consumption.

The firm plans to invest 2.5 billion euros ($2.73 billion)in the coming years globally to install 4 gigawatts-peak in solar projects, it said.

EDP's Brazil CEO Joao Marques da Cruz said in a statement that Brazil has a large-scale wind and solar potential, and therefore investment there is the company's "opportunity and priority."

Last month, EDP spent 4.4 billion reais to acquire an additional 32% of its Brazilian unit EDP Energias do Brasil ENBR3.SA, as part of a strategy to de-list the subsidiary and simplify its business structure.

