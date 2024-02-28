Portugal's EDP Renovaveis profit drops 50% as revenues decline

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Portugal's EDP Renovaveis (EDPR), the world's fourth-largest wind energy producer, said on Wednesday its 2023 net profit plunged 50% to 309 million euros ($334.5 million) as falling revenues offset gains made from the sale of renewable farms.

EDPR said that even though its power generation increased 4% to 34.6 terawatt-hour in 2023, revenues fell by 6% to 2.24 billion euros, hit by 6% below-average load as its wind portfolio in the U.S. was impacted by the El Nino weather pattern.

The company, majority owned by EDP-Energias de Portugal EDP.LS, said the average selling price of power also fell by 6% to 61 euros per megawatt-hour, reflecting lower prices in Europe compared to 2022.

It booked 460 million euros in gains from the sale of three wind farms in Spain, Poland and Brazil, it said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped by 15% to 1.83 billion euros in 2023, while its EBITDA margin - a measure of profitability - declined to 82% compared to 91% in 2022.

EDPR, which operates in 28 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas, said its installed capacity increased by 2.5 gigawatt-hour (GW) or 12% to 16.6 GW in 2023.

Capacity additions in 2023 were evenly split between onshore wind and solar photovoltaic, with Europe and North America representing 76% of the total.

The company said it expected to ramp up the pace of additions of renewables capacity to 4 GW, with 85% already being built and the rest slated for construction over the next months. Europe and U.S. will keep a 80% weight on capacity additions.

($1 = 0.9238 euros)

