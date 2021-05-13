Portugal's EDP first-quarter recurring profit rises 6%

By contrast, its EBITDA in Spain increased 26% to 214 million euros.

In the first quarter, 85% of EDP's electricity generation came from renewable energy sources, it said.

As of March, 79% of its 23.9 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity was from renewable sources, with an additional 3.0 GW of wind and solar projects under construction.

Its gross investments increased 52% year-on-year to 700 million euros, "of which 93% is allocated to activities fully aligned with the energy transition," the company said.

EDP said its net debt rose 7% to 13.1 billion euros from a year ago, "impacted by an increase of working capital investment."

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Editing by Victoria Waldersee and Cynthia Osterman)

((sergio.goncalves@thomsonreuters.com; +351213509204; Reuters Messaging: sergio.goncalves.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.