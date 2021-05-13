Portugal's EDP first-quarter recurring profit rises 6%

Sergio Goncalves
Portugal's largest utility firm EDP-Energias de Portugal on Thursday posted a 6% rise in recurring profit for the first three months of the year to 159 million euros, driven by the integration of Spanish electricity company Viesgo.

By contrast, its EBITDA in Spain increased 26% to 214 million euros.

In the first quarter, 85% of EDP's electricity generation came from renewable energy sources, it said.

As of March, 79% of its 23.9 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity was from renewable sources, with an additional 3.0 GW of wind and solar projects under construction.

Its gross investments increased 52% year-on-year to 700 million euros, "of which 93% is allocated to activities fully aligned with the energy transition," the company said.

EDP said its net debt rose 7% to 13.1 billion euros from a year ago, "impacted by an increase of working capital investment."

