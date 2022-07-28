Portugal's EDP first-half profit falls due to drought in Iberia

LISBON, July 28 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest utility EDP EDP.LS reported an 11% drop in first-half net profit, hampered by lower hydro-electric generation due to a severe drought in Iberia and offsetting a strong performance by its renewables unit.

The company booked a consolidated net profit of 306 million euros ($311 million) between January and June, down from 343 million a year earlier.

EDP said in a statement that the result was strongly affected by an extreme drought in Portugal in the context of high electricity prices in the wholesale market, resulting in an 111 million euros loss in its domestic business in the first half.

Consolidated recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 19% to 1.99 billion euros.

EDP's wind and solar power unit EDP Renovaveis EDPR.LS had posted on Wednesday an 87% rise in net income to 265 million euros and said EBITDA rose 49%, while its Brazilian unit Energias do Brasil ENBR3.SA reported a 7.6% rise in net profit to 903.9 million reais ($173.5 million).

Due to the drought in Portugal an Spain, EDP said hydro generation in Iberia shrank 55% to 2.79 terawatt-hours, forcing the company to make more use of expensive gas-fired and coal-burning stations.

However, at a group level, renewables represented 75% of EDP's electricity generated in the first half.

As of June, 79% of EDP's 27.2 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity was from renewable sources, with an additional 3.2 GW of wind and solar projects under construction.

($1 = 5.2098 reais)

($1 = 0.9843 euros)

