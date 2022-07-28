Portugal's EDP first-half profit falls as drought impacts hydro

By contrast EDP's wind and solar unit EDP Renovaveis EDPR.LS had on Wednesday posted an 87% rise in net income to 265 million euros. Renewables represented 75% of EDP's electricity generated in the first half.

It plans further growth in this area and is executing an investment plan worth 24 billion euros between 2021 and 2025 in renewable power and grids as it seeks to go completely green by 2030.

Net debt rose 12% to 14.2 billion euros, mainly reflecting this investment plan, with spending rising by 23% to 1.7 billion euros from a year earlier.

As of June, 79% of EDP's 27.2 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity involved renewable sources, with an additional 3.2 GW of wind and solar projects under construction.

Elsewhere EDP's Brazilian unit Energias do Brasil ENBR3.SA reported a 7.6% rise in net profit to 903.9 million reais ($173.5 million).

EDP's group consolidated recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 19% to 1.99 billion euros.

($1 = 5.2098 reais)

($1 = 0.9843 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by David Holmes)

