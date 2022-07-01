Portugal's EDP bets on offshore solar power to grow in Southeast Asia

Sergio Goncalves Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

LISBON, June 30 (Reuters) - Portugal's main utility EDP EDP.LS will scale up its offshore floating solar farms in Southeast Asia, hoping to get a big slice of 16 gigawatt of photovoltaic power the region is expected to install over rivers and seas by 2030.

EDP Chief Executive Officer Miguel Stilwell said on Friday the first of these farms, with a capacity of 5 megawatts, launched last year in Singapore by its unit Sunseap - Southeast Asia's fourth-largest solar operator - showed "positive and encouraging results".

"EDP sees this new technology as a good trigger for its expansion in Southeast Asia, and is already evaluating and developing other projects there," Stilwell told Reuters on the sidelines of the U.N. Ocean Conference in Lisbon.

