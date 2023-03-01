Portugal's EDP 2022 profit up 3% despite drought and impairments

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, March 1 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest utility EDP EDP.LS reported on Wednesday a 3% rise in 2022 net profit helped by strong core income in its wind and solar unit amid a sharp drop in hydroelectric generation in drought-hit Iberia and one-off impairments.

EDP-Energias de Portugal said in a statement its consolidated net income rose to 679 million euros ($723.88 million) last year.

The bottom line was penalized by a severe drought in Iberia that increased EDP's production costs as its hydro generation in Iberia fell 38%, forcing it to use more expensive gas and coal plants, an impact that was only partially alleviated by an Iberian cap on gas prices agreed with Brussels.

EDP said it also booked 192 million euros of other non-recurring costs in 2022, "mostly impairments in thermal power plants in Brazil and Iberia."

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 22% to more than 4.5 billion euros, while the core income of its wind and solar EDP Renovaveis (EDPR) EDPR.LS grew 23% to 2.16 billion euros in 2022.

EDPR's recurring net profit grew 2% to 671 million euros.

The net profit of EDP's Brazilian unit Energias do Brasil ENBR3.SA fell 52% to around 1 billion reais ($192.51 million).

As of December, EDP had 28 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity, of which 80% from renewable sources, and 4 GW of wind and solar projects under construction.

Its investments doubled to 6.7 billion euros in 2022.

Net debt increased 14% to 13.2 billion euros, "reflecting the acceleration of investment, especially in renewables and electricity networks" and the appreciation of the Brazilian Real and the U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, editing by Andrei Khalip and David Gregorio)

