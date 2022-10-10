Portugal's draft budget targets lower deficit despite steep slowdown

Adds details on debt, exports, investment

LISBON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Portugal unveiled its draft 2023 budget on Monday, projecting a steep slowdown in economic growth with high energy and food prices expected to weigh on private consumption, but still promising to further slash the public deficit.

The document that the government submitted to parliament, where the ruling centre-left Socialists have a working majority, sees gross domestic product expanding by just 1.3% in 2023 after 6.5% growth this year.

The administration said the budget "comes in a demanding context, heavily marked by the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine", but the proposed spending plan "offers stability, trust and commitment".

Inflation running at three-decade highs, macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine are putting the brakes on European economies, leading countries to lower their economic forecasts for next year.

This year, Portugal has seen the negative impacts of soaring inflation and rising interest rates partially offset by a strong jobs market, the savings accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures to support the economy.

Now the government expects private consumption, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of GDP, to grow by just 0.7%, compared to 5.4% in 2022. Export growth is projected to slow to 3.7% from this year's 18.1%, but investment is seen eking out a slightly stronger increase of 3.6%, after 2.9% this year.

The government also expects EU-harmonised inflation in Portugal to slow to 4% next year from 7.4% in 2022.

Despite the economic slowdown, the fiscally prudent government hopes to cut the budget deficit to 0.9% of GDP next year from 1.9% in 2022, while public debt should finish next year at 110.8% of GDP after a projected 115% this year.

The debt estimate for this year is lower than the government's previous forecast of about 120%.

