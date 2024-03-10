Portugal's centre-left leader concedes election defeat

LISBON, March 11 (Reuters) - The leader of Portugal's centre-left Socialist Party (PS), Pedro Nuno Santos, conceded defeat in Sunday's closely contested parliamentary election and congratulated the centre-right Democratic Alliance on its victory despite a very tight margin.

The PS, in power since late 2015, had trailed the Democratic Alliance in most opinion polls since Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa resigned in November amid a corruption investigation.

