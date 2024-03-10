News & Insights

Portugal's centre-left leader concedes election defeat

Credit: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

March 10, 2024 — 08:27 pm EDT

Written by Catarina Demony for Reuters ->

LISBON, March 11 (Reuters) - The leader of Portugal's centre-left Socialist Party (PS), Pedro Nuno Santos, conceded defeat in Sunday's closely contested parliamentary election and congratulated the centre-right Democratic Alliance on its victory despite a very tight margin.

The PS, in power since late 2015, had trailed the Democratic Alliance in most opinion polls since Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa resigned in November amid a corruption investigation.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by David Latona)

((david.latona@thomsonreuters.com; +34 918 35 68 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.