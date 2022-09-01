Portugal's builder Mota-Engil first-half profit up 37%, order book at record level

Patrícia Vicente Rua Reuters
Published

Portugal's largest builder Mota-Engil on Thursday reported a 37% rise in first-half net profit and said strong demand had boosted its order book to projects worth a record 9.2 billion euros ($9.2 billion), the company said on Thursday.

LISBON, Sept 1 (Reuters) -

The construction company, which operates in more than 20 countries across Africa, Europe and Latin America, booked a consolidated net profit of 12 million euros between January and June, up from 9 million euros a year ago.

Overall sales increased by 19% to 1.35 billion euros - the highest yet for a first half as Mota’s business continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 14% to 207 million euros, although the EBITDA margin fell slightly to 15%.

Turnover in Africa increased by 54% to 449 million euros, representing the largest share of Mota sales, closely followed by Latin America where sales rose 36%. In Europe, turnover decreased by 7% to 251 million euros, impacted by the sale of Mota’s operations in Britain and Ireland.

The builder, which is 40% owned by the Mota family and 32.41% by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), maintained its capital expenditure estimate of between 250 million to 300 million euros for 2022.

The increase in the order backlog by 22% since the end of 2021, reflected strong demand, especially for roads and railways, the company said.

($1 = 0.9983 euros)

