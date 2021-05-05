Portugal's banks must boost capital, cut NPLs despite pressures, Centeno says

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, May 5 (Reuters) - Portuguese banks must keep increasing their capital and reducing their stock of non-performing loans (NPLs), despite expected pressure from the gradual dismantling of COVID-19 support measures, Bank of Portugal Governor Mario Centeno said on Wednesday.

He said the importance of "having a stabilised and capitalised banking system" was shown in 2020, when Portugal's banks strengthened their capital ratios during the pandemic.

Their average common equity Tier 1 ratio reached 15.4% last December, up from 14.8% a year earlier. Although the share of NPLs dropped to 4.9% of all loans from 6.2% in 2019 (and a peak of 17.9% in mid-2016), that is still about twice the European average.

Centeno said there will be pressure from bad loans "in the next phases of the crisis", when support measures, such as massive state-backed loans and a freeze on loan repayments for companies and households, begin to be phased out, which will impact capital ratios.

"For many years Portugal got used to living with banks with little capital. We cannot live those moments again," he told a news conference.

He said it was crucial to keep the NPL ratio below 5%, an important threshold he likened to the European Union's limit for member countries' deficits, of 3% of GDP.

"It identifies the banking systems in which the (credit) risks are under control. The worst thing we can think of doing is to create tension in this and destabilise the banking system," he said.

Portugal's economy shrank 7.6% in 2020, its biggest annual slump since 1936, and the government expects it to grow by 4% in 2021.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, editing by Andrei Khalip)

