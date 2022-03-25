Portugal's 2021 budget deficit falls sharply to 2.8% of GDP

Adds details on spending, revenues, political context

LISBON, March 25 (Reuters) - Portugal's budget deficit narrowed sharply to 2.8% of gross domestic product in 2021 from 5.8% a year earlier, benefiting from a solid economic recovery with the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, official data showed on Friday.

This was below the European Union's threshold of 3% of GDP, even though Brussels had suspended its strict fiscal requirements due to the pandemic and member countries are still negotiating when the rules come back into force.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) also said the budget gap was expected to drop further to 1.9% this year, well below the 3.2% that the minority Socialist government targetted in a budget bill in October that parliament ended up rejecting.

The rejection triggered an election on Jan. 30 that gave Prime Minister Antonio Costa's Socialist Party an outright majority. His new government will be sworn in on Wednesday and is expected to unveil its new draft budget for this year in a matter of several weeks.

The budget deficit reduction last year came thanks to a 2.3% increase in revenues due to the economic upturn, while spending dipped 0.2%. Subsidies fell by 8.4% and interest paid on public debt declined by 4.2% in 2021, the INE said.

The economy grew 4.9% in 2021, when it bounced back from an 8.4% pandemic-induced contraction a year earlier - the worst decline since 1936.

The debt-to-GDP ratio, which finished last year at 127.4% after dropping from 2020's record highs of 135.2%, is expected to end this year at 120.8%, the INE said.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Patricia Rua and Andrei Khalip Editing by Andrei Khalip and Frances Kerry)

((sergio.goncalves@thomsonreuters.com; +351213509204;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.