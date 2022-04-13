Portugal trims growth outlook, aims to narrow its deficit, 2022 budget draft shows

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, April 13 (Reuters) - Portugal's government has trimmed its economic growth outlook but still plans to narrow its budget deficit to 1.9% of GDP this year, its draft 2022 budget showed on Wednesday, although it sees inflation accelerating due to the war in Ukraine.

The country has been rolling over last year's spending plan so far this year after parliament rejected the then-minority Socialist government's budget in October, triggering a snap election. The ballot gave the Socialists a working majority and the new government was sworn in on March 30.

Last year, the budget deficit came to 2.8% of GDP.

This year's draft, which relies on a 38% rise in public investment to 7 billion euros ($7.6 billion) mainly using EU pandemic recovery funds, sees the economy growing 4.9% - below a previous forecast of 5% announced last month, and in line with last year's expansion.

"The budget aims to tackle the demanding challenges that lie ahead, but it will continue the policy of balanced accounts," Finance Minister Fernando Medina told a news conference.

The draft budget follows the same guidelines as the one that was rejected, but Medina said it addressed the risks created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the inflationary pressures arising from soaring energy prices.

The government expects EU-harmonised inflation in Portugal to accelerate to 4% this year from 0.9% in 2021.

The budget includes more than 1.2 billion euros in tax cuts and subsidies to support companies and families, including income tax cuts for the middle class and young people.

The debt-to-GDP ratio, which finished last year at 127.4% after dropping from 2020's record high of 135.2%, is expected to stand at 120.7% at the end of this year.

($1 = 0.9243 euros)

