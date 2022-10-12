Portugal to inject 3 bln euros into energy systems to lower prices

Contributor
Sergio Goncalves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

Portugal will inject 3 billion euros ($2.91 billion) in its electricity and natural gas systems to lower energy prices paid by companies next year, the environment and energy minister, Duarte Cordeiro, said on Wednesday.

LISBON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Portugal will inject 3 billion euros ($2.91 billion) in its electricity and natural gas systems to lower energy prices paid by companies next year, the environment and energy minister, Duarte Cordeiro, said on Wednesday.

He told reporters that "this is the biggest intervention ever made in the energy markets" in the Iberian country as it will save around 30% of the estimated electricity tariffs for 2023 and between 23% and 42% on gas.

($1 = 1.0303 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((andrei.khalip@thomsonreuters.com; (351) 213-509-209;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More