Portugal to auction bonds maturing in 2032 and 2035 on Feb. 8

February 03, 2023 — 08:04 am EST

Written by Patricia Vicente Rua for Reuters ->

LISBON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Portugal will offer a total of between 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) and 1.25 billion euros of government bonds maturing in July 2032 and October 2035 in a regular auction next Wednesday, the state debt agency IGCP said on Friday.

($1 = 0.9145 euros)

(Reporting by Patricia Vicente Rua; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

((patricia.rua@thomsonreuters.com; +351 21 123 2775; Reuters Messaging: patricia.rua.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.