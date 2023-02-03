Portugal to auction bonds maturing in 2032 and 2035 on Feb. 8

LISBON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Portugal will offer a total of between 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) and 1.25 billion euros of government bonds maturing in July 2032 and October 2035 in a regular auction next Wednesday, the state debt agency IGCP said on Friday.

($1 = 0.9145 euros)

(Reporting by Patricia Vicente Rua; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

