Portugal stocks fall 3% after PM Costa resigns

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Portugal's stocks extended losses on Tuesday and its bonds underperformed after Prime Minister Antonio Costa quit over an investigation into alleged irregularities in handling lithium mining and hydrogen projects in the country.

The country's top PSI 20 .PSI20 equity index fell more than 3% by 0309 GMT after opening down 0.6%. The broader European equity market .STOXX inched 0.1% lower.

Portuguese government bonds pared some of their price gains for the day and underperformed their peers. The 10-year bond yield PT10YT=RR was down 2.2 basis points at 3.40%, while 10-year bond yields in Italy and Spain were 7 and 5 bps lower respectively. Yields move inversely to prices.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Joice Alves and Harry Roberstson; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

