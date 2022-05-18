Portugal Sonae's first-quarter profit jumps on strong sales

Sonae, the owner of Portugal's largest food retailer, on Wednesday posted a first-quarter net profit of 42 million euros ($44 million), up from just 1 million a year ago, on the back of strong sales after the lifting of most coronavirus restrictions.

The conglomerate, whose businesses range from retail to telecoms, reported its best ever first quarter in sales, which rose 5% to 1.7 billion euros. Sales at its food retail unit Sonae MC reached 1.3 billion euros.

"These results were achieved in a very challenging environment, marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine," Chief Executive Officer Claudia Azevedo said in a statement.

She added that "although Sonae is not directly and materially exposed to these countries, our businesses have already felt the indirect effects of the conflict, namely through increased energy prices, general inflation and supply chain constraints".

Food inflation clocked 5% in the quarter, Sonae said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 17.2% to 149 million euros. The EBITDA margin - an important measure of profitability - rose to 8.8% from 7.9% a year earlier.

Portuguese rival Jeronimo Martins JMT.LS reported three weeks ago a 52% rise in quarterly profit.

($1 = 0.9537 euros)

