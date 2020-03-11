Portugal sells 1.18 bln euros of bonds, yields rise

March 11 (Reuters) - Portugal sold 1.18 billion euros ($1.34 billion) total of 5- and 10-year bonds in an auction on Wednesday, with yields rising from the previous sales.

State debt agency IGCP said the allotment yield on the bond maturing in 2025 rose to 0.059%, turning positive after a negative yield of -0.057% in the previous auction of a similar maturity.

The yield of the October 2030 maturity rose to 0.426% from 0.333% in the previous auction last year. The yield in the auction was slightly higher than the secondary market level of around 0.417%.

The IGCP sold 500 million euros of 10-year bonds and 681 million euros of the 5-year maturity. Demand exceeded the amount placed by 1.53 times on the 2030 maturity and by 1.63 times on the shorter one.

($1 = 0.8835 euros)

