Portugal sells 1 bln euros of 2025, 2031 bonds in auction, yields jump

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Portugal sold 1 billion euros ($970.30 million) on offer of 3-year and 9-year bonds in an auction on Wednesday, with yields rising from previous sales following the ECB's interest rate hikes amid rampant inflation.

State debt agency IGCP said the allotment yield on the bond maturing in 2025 rose to 2.087%, from 1.777% in the previous auction of a similar maturity in September, while the yield on the 2031 maturity rose to 3.230% from 2.754% also in September.

The 10-year bond yield benchmark in the secondary market is around 3.429%. PT10YT=RR

The IGCP sold 349 million euros of 2025 bonds and 651 million euros of the 2031 maturity. Demand exceeded the amount placed by 3.01 times on the 2025 maturity and by 1.79 times on the 2031.

($1 = 1.0306 euros)

(Reporting by Tiago Brandao in Gdansk; Editing by Patricia Rua)

