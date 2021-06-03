Commodities
Portugal removed from UK's 'green list' over virus mutation risk, minister says

Published
Britain has removed Portugal from its "green list" of countries that do not require quarantine on return due to rising case numbers and the risk of a mutation of the Indian variation, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said.

"The positivity rate has nearly doubled since the last review in Portugal," he told broadcasters on Thursday.

"And (...) there's a sort of Nepal mutation of the so-called Indian variant which has been detected and we just don't know the potential for that to be a vaccine defeating mutation."

