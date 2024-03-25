News & Insights

Portugal posts 1.2% budget surplus in 2023 as government bows out

Credit: REUTERS/RAFAEL MARCHANTE

March 25, 2024 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by Sergio Goncalves for Reuters ->

LISBON, March 25 (Reuters) - Portugal swung to a stronger-than-expected budget surplus of 1.2% of GDP last year from a deficit in 2022 as inflation stoked tax revenue and new jobs boosted social security contributions, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday.

As part of the country's excessive deficit procedure reported to Brussels, the INE also said that Portugal was expected to end this year with a surplus of 0.2% of gross domestic product.

The fiscally prudent caretaker socialist government, which was due to hold its last cabinet meeting on Mondaybefore a new administration takes over after an election on March 10, had predicted a surplus of 0.8% of GDP in 2023 following a budget deficit of 0.3% the previous year.

The surplus reached nearly 3.2 billion euros ($3.46 billion), with revenue rising 9% and expenditure up by 5.2%, the INE said.

Bank of Portugal Governor Mario Centeno on Friday warned that the country should preserve surpluses stemming from economic growth, which the institution put at 2% this year, and "not consume in the present".

Prime minister designate and the leader of the centre-right Democratic Alliance, Luis Montenegro, has promised tax cuts for companies and individuals, as well as pay hikes for teachers, police and pensioners.

($1 = 0.9244 euros)

