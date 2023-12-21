Portugal plans to issue up to 13.9 bln euros of bonds in 2024

Adds Treasury bills issuance, context

LISBON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Portugal expects to issue a total of up to 13.9 billion euros ($15.20 billion) of government bonds next year, up from 9.4 billion euros placed in 2023, state debt agency IGCP said on Thursday, putting net financing needs at 11.9 billion euros.

The monthly bond issuance will occur via regular auctions or syndications, it added. Net issuance of Treasury bills should have a positive impact of 6.1 billion euros in net financing after this year's negative 4.5 billion.

This year, Portugal had initially expected to place nearly 20 billion euros worth of bonds, but it gradually reduced the effective issuance amount throughout the year as the European Central Bank kept raising interest rates.

($1 = 0.9144 euros)

(Reporting by Patrícia Vicente Rua; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

