Portugal parliament set to approve budget after energy tax cut shot down

LISBON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Portugal's ruling Socialists shot down a proposed steep cut in energy tax in this year's budget in parliament on Thursday - a victory that practically guarantees the final approval of the minority administration's budget plan later in the day. The government had warned such a cut would have been "irresponsible", costing 0.2%-0.4% of gross domestic product and undermining its planned surplus of 0.2% this year - which should be the country's first budget surplus since democracy arrived 45 years ago. [nL8N2A06KT] After heated debates and votes in the budget committee during the night, various opposition parties' amendments calling for a tax reduction to 6% and to 13% from 23% were put to votes in the house plenary session. But the opposition, including the government's former allies in the previous legislature - Left Bloc and the Communists - failed to find sufficient common ground to pass any concrete proposals, although they had all called for the tax cut earlier. The Iberian country's fragmented parliament adopted the budget in a first reading in January by 108-86 votes with 36 abstentions, and, with the controversial amendment now out of the way, the final vote is expected to yield a similar result. [nL8N29F4TR] Various parties, including the Communists, have said they will abstain, giving the Socialists the upper hand. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Steve Orlofsky) ((andrei.khalip@thomsonreuters.com; (351) 213-509-209; Reuters Messaging: andrei.khalip.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: PORTUGAL BUDGET/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.