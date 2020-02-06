Portugal parliament set to approve budget after energy tax cut shot down

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RAFAEL MARCHANTE

Portugal's ruling Socialists shot down a proposed steep cut in energy tax in this year's budget in parliament on Thursday - a victory that practically guarantees the final approval of the minority administration's budget plan later in the day.

LISBON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Portugal's ruling Socialists shot down a proposed steep cut in energy tax in this year's budget in parliament on Thursday - a victory that practically guarantees the final approval of the minority administration's budget plan later in the day. The government had warned such a cut would have been "irresponsible", costing 0.2%-0.4% of gross domestic product and undermining its planned surplus of 0.2% this year - which should be the country's first budget surplus since democracy arrived 45 years ago. [nL8N2A06KT] After heated debates and votes in the budget committee during the night, various opposition parties' amendments calling for a tax reduction to 6% and to 13% from 23% were put to votes in the house plenary session. But the opposition, including the government's former allies in the previous legislature - Left Bloc and the Communists - failed to find sufficient common ground to pass any concrete proposals, although they had all called for the tax cut earlier. The Iberian country's fragmented parliament adopted the budget in a first reading in January by 108-86 votes with 36 abstentions, and, with the controversial amendment now out of the way, the final vote is expected to yield a similar result. [nL8N29F4TR] Various parties, including the Communists, have said they will abstain, giving the Socialists the upper hand. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Steve Orlofsky) ((andrei.khalip@thomsonreuters.com; (351) 213-509-209; Reuters Messaging: andrei.khalip.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: PORTUGAL BUDGET/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More