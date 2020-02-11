Portugal orders seizure of Angolan billionaire dos Santos' bank accounts

LISBON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Portugal's public prosecutor's office said on Tuesday it had ordered the seizure of Portuguese bank accounts belonging to Angolan billionaire and former first daughter Isabel dos Santos, who is a suspect in a fraud investigation in Angola.

The prosecutor's office said the order had been given as a result of collaboration between Angolan and Portuguese authorities. Dos Santos was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Catarina Demony; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

